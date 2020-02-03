A boy who left his bear on a plane got a decked-out bear from Southwest

Entertainment

When a little boy accidentally left his stuffed bear named Teddy on a flight from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, he was crushed.

Grayson and his teddy bear did everything together.

His mom, Christina Mulligan, did what any mom would do. She tried to get Teddy back.

“I was in contact with all of the baggage claim, TSA, I think I called the lost and found repeatedly,” she told CNN. “Every time I called, they were like, ‘Is this about the bear?'”

She posted on the Southwest Airlines Facebook page asking for help. Maybe a flight attendant had seen him or another passenger on the plane had picked him up.

What she didn’t know at the time was that the New Orleans airport was overwhelmed with calls from employees and strangers. Everyone just trying to find Teddy.