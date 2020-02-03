Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hints that an upcoming ‘Star Wars’ may be directed by a woman

Entertainment

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy wants to change the future of “Star Wars.”

Behind the scenes, anyway.

Speaking to BBC News on the red carpet for the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards 2020, Kennedy promised that “without question” one of the future big screen movies in the franchise will be directed by a woman.

While she didn’t name a specific project or name a future film, she did say a female filmmaker would “absolutely” be at the helm.

“We’ve got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars — we’re cultivating a lot of great talent,” Kennedy said.

“The Last Jedi” writer/director Rian Johnson is currently working on a new “Star Wars” trilogy, although it was not clear Kennedy was referencing one of the films in that particular project.

Meanwhile, a few female directors have landed the top spot in “Star Wars” on TV, for example the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” but have yet to lead a big screen production.

This year, Kennedy took home the coveted BAFTA Fellowship trophy at the awards show. The trophy is the BAFTA’s version of a lifetime achievement award.