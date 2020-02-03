Model Ashley Graham announces the birth of her son

Entertainment

It’s a boy!

Model Ashley Graham shared images of the new addition to her family on Instagram on Monday.

“At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world,” she posted.

The images only show the baby’s tiny hand holding on to her parent’s finger, but gives fans of the body-positive model a sight into her new family. This is the first child for Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin.

The couple’s bundle of joy is already going viral on social media and received nearly half a million likes in two hours. Graham also added in the post that she will be sharing more on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, on Tuesday.

“Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can’t wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow…”

The new parents announced the news of the pregnancy on Instagram in August. Graham has been a champion in the fashion industry for women to embrace their body and shares body positivity messages on social media. In 2016, she became the first ever plus-size swimsuit model to be featured in an ad in Sports Illustrated.