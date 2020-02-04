Nick Lachey responds to Jessica Simpson’s new book

Entertainment

Nick Lachey hasn’t read his ex-wife Jessica Simpson’s new book, but he wishes her well.

“I’ll be honest, I obviously haven’t read the book, so I don’t know what she said or what she revealed there,” Lachey told Hoda Kotb Monday on NBC’s “Today.” “But I’m certainly happy for her and her life; I know she is happy for us.”

Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Minnillo Lachey, are doing publicity for the new Netflix reality dating show, “Love Is Blind,” which they are hosting.

They have been married since 2011 and are the parents of three children.

Lachey and Simpson split in 2005, after three years of marriage. She has written about their relationship, which began in 1998, in her new memoir, “Open Book.”

The couple also starred in the hit MTV reality series, “Newlyweds.”

Lachey told “Today” that there is “definitely a mutual respect” between him and Simpson.

“Obviously, it was a long time ago,” he said. “We’ve all moved on.”

Simpson married former pro football player Eric Johnson in 2014, and they have three young children.

“Open Book” is on sale Tuesday.