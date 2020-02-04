Safaree and Erica Mena of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ welcome a daughter

Entertainment

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast members Safaree Samuels and his wife, Erica Mena Samuels, have welcomed their first child together.

Samuels, who goes professionally by Safaree, posted on his official Instagram account a photo of his newborn daughter holding his finger.

He both shared the news and got in on a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who is being honored on social media with the hashtag #girldad.

“These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now,” Samuels wrote in the caption of his photo. “Perfection is here [heart emoji] #safaree.”

His wife shared a photo of him holding their daughter.

“Just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter [heart and rose emoji],” Mena Samuels wrote in her caption. “I thank God. I prayed for this life.”

The pair met in 2016, when they both appeared on the VH1 reality series “Scared Famous.”

They married last October after announcing they were expecting.

That same month, Safaree posted a clip from “Scared Famous” in which he joked about Mena marrying him and having his child.

“I said this 3 years ago not knowing it would all come true… wow,” he wrote in the caption. “Speak it Into reality my brothers.”

Mena Samuels has a son, King, from a previous relationship.