Keanu Reeves may have had a girlfriend for years and we love it

Entertainment

Whomever Keanu Reeves loves, we will always love him.

The actor, who has been much on our minds these past few months for everything from his acting to his acts of chivalry, is a pretty private guy.

That’s why we kind of love that, according to actress Jennifer Tilly, he and Alexandra Grant have been minding their business being together for longer than we thought.

Tilly told Page Six that Reeves and Grant have actually been a couple for a minute, though the world only discovered it when they walked a red carpet hand in hand in November.

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, (Grant) said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?” Tilly told Page Six.

The “John Wick” star and the artist/philanthropist had reportedly been working as business partners and been friends for a decade.

But folks started buzzing when they appeared to be booed-up in November at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” Tilly said. “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

Tilly, who starred in “Child’s Play,” said she met Grant several years ago and described her as a “cool, elegant woman.”

“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple,” she told the publication. “I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle-dazzle Hollywood romance.”

CNN has reached out to a rep for Reeves and Grant for comment.