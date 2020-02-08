Cindy Crawford’s son just got a face tattoo

Entertainment

More and more celebrities keep getting face tattoos (looking at you, Post Malone). This week, Cindy Crawford’s son joined the trend.

Presley Gerber, a 20-year-old actor and model, already has a number of visible tattoos. But on Friday, the young celebrity posted a video of his new addition: “MISUNDERSTOOD,” written in all caps, just beneath his right eye.

The tattoo was done by popular tattoo artist Jonboy, known for his delicate needlework. Jonboy is the artist behind a myriad of celebrity tattoos, and his work can be found on stars like Justin Bieber, who also got a face tattoo by the artist, and Kendall Jenner.

Crawford has not publicly commented on the new skin art.