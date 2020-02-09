Brad Pitt dedicates his best supporting actor Oscar to his kids

Entertainment

Brad Pitt is an Academy Award winner once again.

Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

“They told me I only had 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said as the crowd erupted into applause. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Pitt went on to thank Tarantino for casting him in the film.

“Quentin, you are original, you are one of a kind … I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth. Look for the best in people, expect the worst, but look for the best.”

Then he gave a shout out to his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man,” Pitt said. “The view’s fantastic.”

Pitt dedicated the award to his six children.

“I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see ‘Butch and Sundance, loading up my car and moving out here, Gina and Ridley giving me my first shot. All the wonderful people I’ve met along the way, to stand here now, once upon a time in Hollywood. Ain’t that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you.”

Regina King, who won the award for best supporting actress Oscar at last year’s ceremony, presented Pitt with his trophy.

Pit, 56, previously won an Oscar in 2013 as a producer of “12 Years a Slave.”