Your 2020 Oscars viewing guide

All the 2020 film awards have been leading up to Hollywood’s biggest night: The Oscars.

From where to watch to who you’ll see, we’ve got all your questions about the 92nd Academy Awards answered.

Time

The Oscars will air live on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8pm EST.

Location

The stars will gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the ceremony has been held since 2002.

The nominees

The dark drama “Joker” leads among nominated films with 11.”Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” “Marriage Story,” “Parasite” and “1917” are vying for best picture this year. The nominees were revealed on Jan. 13. See the full list here.

Presenters and performers

Sandra Oh, James Corden, Maya Rudolph, Timothée Chalamet and Regina King are among the scheduled presenters. Janelle Monáe, Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish will take the stage to perform.

The host

The show will be host-free for a second year in a row.

Where to watch or stream the show

The Oscars air live on ABC — both television and streaming — with a pre-show starting at 6:30pm EST. You can also tune in early for red carpet coverage from CNN or watch online at “Oscars All Access Live-Stream,” starting at 6:30pm EST on Twitter. For highlights and analysis on the night’s brightest moments, follow our live coverage on CNN.com.