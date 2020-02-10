‘Parasite’ the TV series is coming

Entertainment

The historic Oscars night for “Parasite” is good news for a planned television series based on the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a limited series based on the dark comedy thriller has been in the works.

The film follows two disparate Korean families, one rich and one poor, and all that ensues when the poor family cons its way into the lives of the wealthier one.

“Parasite” won four major Academy Awards Sunday — best original screen play, best director, best international feature film and best picture — becoming the first South Korean film to ever pick up Oscars in those categories.

Directer Bong Joon Ho is working with American director/producer Adam McKay to bring a limited series to HBO that expands on the film.

HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia.

Bong Joon Ho talked to “Extra” Sunday night on the Oscars red carpet about the project.

“We’re in the very early stages,” the director said via his interpreter Sharon Choi. “We started discussions with Adam McKay. We’re going our best to make sure we create a high quality limited series.”