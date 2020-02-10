There’s the Oscar after parties, then there’s the after after parties

Entertainment

The night is not over after the Oscars ceremony. It’s not even over after the after party. Bong Joon Ho could still be partying if he feels like it.

After the Academy Awards, the “Parasite” director swung by the Governors Ball (the official after party), then her and practically every other A-lister in Hollywood hit Vanity Fair’s annual Oscar party in Beverly Hills.

Brad Pitt chatted with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Sarah Silverman rubbed shoulders, and Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet were hanging out together, according to the publication.

Also there was Kate Beckinsale, Al Pacino, “Schitt’s Creek” creator Dan Levy, Amazon C.E.O. Jeff Bezos, Kaitlyn Dever. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Pedro Almodovar, Renée Zellweger, Jon Hamm, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Kerry Washington, Monica Lewinsky, Adam Sandler and Ciara.

One photo from the VF party featured Ava DuVernay, Anita Hill, Maxine Waters, Dwayne Wade, Lena Waithe, Rashida Jones, Shonda Rhimes, Janet Mock, Janizca Bravo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union and Jeremy O. Harris posing together.

Elton John celebrated his Oscar win at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party.

The entire cast of “Parasite” showed up with their hardware for their film’s after party at the posh Soho House.

But the night’s most exclusive after after party belonged, again, to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple hosted their so-secret-we-can’t-even-show-you bash at the famed Chateau Marmont.

One lucky guest, Reese Witherspoon, at least revealed she was invited.

“Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm,” Witherspoon captioned a party-ready Instagram post.

Other guests reportedly included Charlize Theron, Kourtney Kardashian, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Jessica Alba, and Spike Lee. Following the VF party, Kardashian, West, Legend and Teigen also attended.

We’re guessing our invites got lost in the mail along with those beautiful, orange Ivy Park boxes.