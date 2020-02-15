Amanda Bynes is engaged! And yes, her ring is all that

Entertainment

Amanda Bynes is getting married and has a hefty ring to show for it.

The former Nickelodeon star made the announcement on Instagram on the most romantic of days. Yes, Valentine’s Day.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” the 33-year-old former actress wrote Friday, while showing off her massive emerald-cut engagement ring.

Although a man’s hand appears in the photo, Bynes didn’t reveal the identity of her mystery fiancé, prompting fans to sound off in the comment section.

“GIRL I NEED DEETS,” one fan said.

“Congrats manda! who is the lucky man?” another asked.

Bynes rose to fame in the ’90s on shows including “All That” and “The Amanda Show.”

Her career continued to flourish as she starred in hit movies such as “She’s the Man” and “What a Girl Wants” in the 2000s.

But in 2012, she made headlines for a series of arrests and drug use.

She opened up two years ago about her troubles, telling Paper magazine that she’s now sober.

Bynes said she eventually hopes to get back into acting.