BRIT Awards 2020: See the winners

Entertainment

The 2020 BRIT Awards were presented Tuesday at the O2 Arena in London.

British comedian Jack Whitehall hosted as performers like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo took the stage.

Below are the winners of the night.

MALE SOLO ARTIST

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy – WINNER

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel – WINNER

Mahalia

SONG OF THE YEAR

AJ Tracey – “Ladbroke Grove”

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – “Giant”

Dave feat. Burna Boy – “Location”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved” – WINNER

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Stormzy – “Vossi Bop”

Tom Walker – “Just You and I”

BEST GROUP

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals – WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dave – “Psychodrama” – WINNER

Harry Styles – “Fine Line”

Lewis Capaldi – “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”

Michael Kiwanuka – “Kiwanuka”

Stormzy – “Heavy Is The Head”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi – WINNER

Mabel

Sam Fender

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler the Creator – WINNER