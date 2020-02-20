Sean Combs sons set as judges for ‘Making the Band’ reboot

Entertainment

“Making the Band” is going to feature the “Combs Cartel.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is bringing the popular MTV series back and the judges will partially be a family affair.

The mogul’s sons, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs, are set to join original cast member, creative director and choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson, at the judges table.

The announcement was made via a casting video posted Thursday on YouTube.

“We’re not settling for just anybody,” Brown said. “If you feel like you’ve got what it takes to compete in today’s industry, y’all know how our pops does it.”

The show is set to hold auditions the following dates in the following cities:

The original “Making the Band” aired on ABC from 2000 to 2001 before it ran on MTV from 2002 to 2009.

Contestants competed in a type of singing boot camp and the series helped launch the careers of the groups Danity Kane, Day26 and O-Town.