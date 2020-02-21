Why pregnant pop star Grimes says she probably won’t be sharing gender of her baby

Entertainment

Pop star Grimes wants her future little one to chart their own path in this world.

On a YouTube live stream on Friday in support of her new album, “Miss Anthropocene,” the singer said she decided not to share her baby’s gender thus far because “I feel like their privacy should be protected.”

“I don’t think they can consent to being famous or being in public,” said Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. “And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know; I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.”

Asked a question about her baby’s gender later in a Twitter Q&A, Grimes added, “They may decide their fate and identity.”

The prounouns “they/them/theirs” are frequently used by people who identify as non-binary or gender non-conforming and as alternatives to gendered pronouns like “she” and “him.”

Grimes, who is expecting her first child, previously opened up about the challenges she faced early in her pregnancy.

On Friday, she added that her experience has “given me a lot more respect for people who have babies.”

Grimes has not confirmed the father of her child, but she has previously been linked to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.