Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette and others react to Weinstein verdict

Hollywood was at the forefront of the Harvey Weinstein trial and on Monday many in the industry reacted to his verdict.

The disgraced film producer was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

A New York jury acquitted Weinstein on the more serious charges of predatory sexual assault involving the two women, Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann.

Ashey Judd, who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, credited the women at the center of the New York case.

“For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you,” Judd tweeted.

Rosanna Arquette, another of the more than 80 women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape, also expressed her gratitude to women who testified. (Weinstein has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.)

“Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense. We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes,” Arquette wrote in a tweet.

Anthony Rapp, who accused actor Kevin Spacey in 2017 of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14, also credited Weinstein’s accusers. (At the time of the allegation, Spacey said he did not recall the encounter Rapp described but apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”)

“I applaud the women who bravely stepped forward to help forever alter the conversation around what they — and all of us — have to put up with. Gratified to see some justice being served here.”

Tarana Burke, an advocate for social justice who founded the #MeToo, issued a statement to CNN after news of the Weinstein verdict.

“Harvey Weinstein operated with impunity and without remorse for decades in Hollywood. Yet, it still took years, and millions of voices raised, for one man to be held accountable by the justice system,” Burke said in part.

This is a developing story that will be updated.