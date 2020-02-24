Meghan Trainor says her father is ‘the strongest man’ she knows as he recovers from ‘scary’ accident

Entertainment

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor has reassured fans that her father is the “strongest man” she knows as he recovers from a “scary” accident.

Gary Trainor was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles while crossing the street, People reported, citing a representative of the singer.

Asked about the incident, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department told CNN: “On 21 Feb, at 8.15pm North Hollywood officers responded to a radio call of a vehicle v pedestrian at Moorpark street in Kraft.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver remained at scene,” she added.

Posting on Instagram Sunday, the “All About That Bass” hitmaker told her 10.8 million followers that she was by his bedside.

“I’m with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages,” the 26-year-old Grammy winner captioned a black-and-white throwback photo of them both.

The new “The Voice UK” coach went on to say that while the incident “was all very scary” her father is “the strongest man I know.”

Trainor also flooded her Instagram stories with photos of her with her father, including one that appears to show her holding his hand on a hospital bed.

CNN has reached out to Trainor’s representatives for further comment.

Trainor often credits her father’s wisdom and encouragement for helping her to stay grounded.

In 2018, during an appearance on “Quoted By … with Hoda,” she revealed that her all-time favorite quote was a saying of her father’s.

“Anytime I complain about anything, he’s like, ‘Life will get better if you let it,'” Trainor told host Hoda Kotb.

“Sometimes in life you can’t control what happens — most of the time you can’t control what happens,” she said, “but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it.”