Tori Spelling says her kids have been bullied

Entertainment

Tori Spelling is opening up about her children being bullied.

Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are the parents of five children.

This weekend Spelling posted a photo on Instagram of their two eldest children, Liam, 12, and Stella, 11, when they were toddlers.

“My two 1st born… they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” the caption on the photo begins.

Of Stella, Spelling wrote, “Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime.”

“Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like ‘Patient zero’ and ‘she’s playing the victim’ & ‘we are talking to the parents of that said bully’ and ‘he is trying to change,'” Spelling wrote. “He never did! Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids.”

The “90210” star went on to say that things got so bad that they moved their daughter to another school.

“This time, my daughter was bullied so bad ( including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn’t even know about.),” she wrote. “This school did the right thing and expelled the boy but the damage had been done. She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her.”

Liam attended the same school.

“He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches,” his mother wrote. “This school (who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liams. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave.”

“Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have [sad emoji] #worriedmama,” Spelling ended her caption.