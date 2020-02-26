‘Love Is Blind’ spoiler: Did Barnett and Amber give something away?

Entertainment

Netflix has a hit with their new dating series “Love Is Blind,” but did two of the contestants spoil one of the storylines?

The show revolves a group of people who decide whether they are going to get engaged sight unseen.

That’s right — they fall in love talking with a wall between them.

One couple in particular has viewers wondering if they have gone the distance.

Amber and Barnett have stirred up a great deal of conversation with everything from her saying she is unemployed and $20,000 in debt to her desire to find a man who will take care of her so she can be a stay-at-home mom.

So of course Barnett ran like hell to get away from her right?

Not so fast.

The show reportedly finished filming a while ago and based on a preview it looks like they at least made it to the altar, even though it left viewers wondering if they went through with the wedding or not.

Now fans are sussing out a potential clue that the pair are still together.

A photo Barnett posted on Instagram in honor of last Fourth of July shows him chilling in the water with a drink and a patriotic hat.

“In the words of the wise Miley Cyrus, “It’s a party in the USA”. Happy 4th of July Weekend folks #goodvibes #muricaus #redneckriviera #starspangledhammered,” he wrote in the caption.

Just an innocent celebration of the nation’s birth right?

Until you head over to around the same time period on Amber’s Instagram and you see her wearing a hat that looks just like the one Barnett wore.

“Happy birthday America!,” her caption read.

Make of it what you will.