David Beckham saved a sweet Victoria Beckham keepsake

Entertainment

Who knew David Beckham was so romantic?

His wife of more than 20 years, Victoria Beckham, for one.

The soccer legend appeared Wednesday on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and talked about how him and the former Spice Girl first met years ago.

“She came to watch me in a game in London with her manager at the time and one of the other Spice Girls, Sporty Spice,” he said.

The Spice Girls were huge at the time, he said, so he knew who she was but wasn’t able to talk to her then.

Fortunately, she came to another game a few weeks later, Beckham said.

“She’d had a couple of drinks so I decided why not, I’ll try and get her number,” he said. “We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge. She actually got the train up that day so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have.”

How sweet is that?

The pair are going strong, decades and four children later.

Clearly they are still having fun together as evidenced by a video Fallon shared which Victoria posted trolling her husband for his obsession with Lego.

“I am a little kid,” David Beckham told Fallon. “I love Lego. It calms me.”