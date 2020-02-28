Google Doodle celebrates the man behind the Alice in Wonderland illustrations

Entertainment

Google is celebrating the iconic illustrator, John Tenniel, with a Google Doodle on his 200th birthday.

Don’t recognize the name? Well, how about this: he’s the artist behind your favorite Alice in Wonderland illustrations.

Tenniel was born on February 28, 1820 in London, England. He joined Punch, a magazine of humor and satire, in 1850 where he illustrated cartoons before he met Lewis Carroll, the author of the children series in the early 1860s. The two released Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland in 1865 and the rest is history.

The story revolves around Alice, a young girl who goes on a wondrous adventure and meets bizarre characters along the way.

Here are the most famous characters that Tenniel drew.

Alice

It doesn’t get more iconic than Alice.

She’s the main character in Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Though the story centers around her, Tenniel’s illustrations of the other characters are just as famous.

White Rabbit

When is he not in a hurry?

The White Rabbit is the first character Alice meets in her journey. Tenniel drew him wearing a waistcoat and always carrying a pocket watch.

Cheshire Cat

Who can forget this character’s grin?

The Cheshire Cat is another iconic character that disappeared and reappeared throughout Alice’s adventure. Tenniel drew the cat with a grin that will surely keep you up at night.

Queen of Hearts

What’s a kid’s story without a villain?

The Queen of Hearts rules Wonderland and gives Alice and friends a hard time. Tenniel drew her with an oversized head and fierce facial expressions which will make you instantly see her as an enemy.

Tenniel died on February 25, 1914. The Doodle is a testament to his timeless illustrations that are still celebrated over 100 years after his death.