The best travel photos of 2020 so far

A cable car rides through the sky over Kathmandu Valley.

A hotel constructed from ice and snow glitters in the Swedish winter.

Crowds celebrate carnival in downtown Rio.

It’s a big and amazing world out there, full of spectacular destinations. And with the ongoing revolution in camera technology, there’s never been a better time to soak it all in than right now.

At its best, travel photography inspires, intrigues and informs. It sets us on armchair adventures. It can spur us to actually plan a dream trip we’ve long sought to take. Or pictures can reveal a possible new journey that captures our imagination.

These photos not only show the natural and human-made beauty of our world, but they can also give us a glimpse of other people and cultures and the beauty within the human race.

Thousands of amazing images cross our computer screens each year, and in this space we share our favorites from 2020.

So when you’re keen to see another beautiful part of the world — England’s Salisbury Cathedral, Hyderabad’s fruit markets, Thailand’s Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple — return here for inspiration.