‘Amazing Stories’ set for return

Entertainment

It’s a big weekend for Apple, with the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” on Apple TV_+ and its first foray into movies, “The Banker.”

“Amazing Stories” revives a concept that Spielberg introduced in the 1980s, an anthology series that features self-contained episodes of the strange and fantastic, much like “The Twilight Zone,” but with a slightly more family-oriented bent.

In a note to critics, Spielberg noted that reading Amazing Stories marked one of his introductions to science fiction and that he was excited to introduce the concept “to a next generation” of viewers.

Starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson, “The Banker” opens theatrically on Friday, in advance of hitting the streaming service on March 20. The movie was originally set for a December release, then subsequently delayed.