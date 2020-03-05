Luke Perry is remembered one year after his death

Entertainment

Wednesday marked one year since the death of actor Luke Perry, and he was on the minds of many who loved him.

Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke.

His “Beverly Hills 90210” co-star Ian Ziering shared a throwback photo Wednesday that showed him with Perry.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke,” the caption read. “Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke.”

Perry’s “Riverdale” costar Marisol Nichols also remembered him on Instagram with an image of him from their season 2 photo shoot.

“One year ago,” she wrote in the caption. “Missing this incredible being, it goes without saying we lost him too soon.”

She also reflected on his role on their show.

“He loved playing Fred Andrews, a genuinely good, honorable, caring dad and a stand up guy,” Nichols wrote. “And because that was who Luke was he imbued his character with all of himself and we loved him for it [heart emojis].”