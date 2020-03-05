The ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion is here and it’s shocking

Entertainment

Out of the pods, things got real. And we’re finding out what exactly went down in the aftermath of “Love Is Blind,” on the hour-long reunion special which landed Thursday on Netflix.

The streaming service’s reality dating series, which followed Atlanta-based singles dating people they’ve never seen in person, was a huge hit.

Here are some of the best shockers from the reunion special.

Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli are actually together after he broke up with her at the altar. Gibelli had said “I do,” but Powers did not, leaving Gibelli to run away from the wedding venue in her dress.

At the reunion, Gibelli explains why the explosive couple are together today.

“Looking back, I respect his decision,” she says at the reunion. “Where we are now is so right for us. He has his own place, I have mine, we’re getting to know each other at our own pace. It hurt so much, but it’s about what can I do with that, what can I learn from that.”

Powers said the decision to walk away was awful, but that he’s happy the two are together now.

“That was the hardest decision I probably ever made in my life, honestly,” he says, but adds he “would stick by it again, because of where we are now.”

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, known as Barnett on the show, both said “I do” on the show, and were married in the finale. It hasn’t all been newlywed bliss, however. Pike reveals the two almost divorced when things got tough.

“There was one point where we almost broke up because we had such expectations,” she said.

Pike reveals she called a divorce lawyer at one point because Barnett was partying like he was single.

They say they’re working on things and are together as of now.

Pike also went after Jessica Batten, who was flirting with Barnett after he popped the question to Pike.

The show’s villain Carlton Morton addresses that nasty fight with Diamond Jack, where he made fun of her physical appearance, leaving her in tears. Morton had waited until the two met outside the pods to tell Jack he was bisexual, and she felt betrayed.

Morton explained that he felt remorseful, and wishes he had been upfront with Jack earlier.

“I would have done whatever it takes to be sitting on the couch as happy as these people,” he said of the rest of the cast.

The two made peace and agreed to be friends.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are the most successful couple to come out of the dating experiment. The two are happily married, living together, and have adopted a puppy together.

But it was revealed on the reunion that Powers (now dating Gibelli) went on a date every day with Speed before she was engaged.

The special, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, dropped Thursday on Netflix.