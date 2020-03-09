Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez trade places in viral TikTok challenge

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez switch clothes in the latest social media craze, the Flip the Switch Challenge.

Rodriguez films the two standing before a mirror, as Lopez starts to dance to Drake’s “Nonstop,” while wearing a skintight white dress with an open back.

Then the “switch” is flipped, the two switch outfits, with Lopez landing in a suit and sunglasses while Rodriguez dons the tight dress.

Lopez posted the video to TikTok on Sunday, also adding it to her Instagram Stories.

“Wait for it,” she wrote in the caption.

Rodriguez also posted the clip to Twitter, saying the two were did the challenge late a night.

Over the weekend, Senator Elizabeth Warren took part in the Flip the Switch Challenge on “Saturday Night Live” with Kate McKinnon.