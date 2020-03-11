‘The View’ and more shows suspend studio audiences over coronavirus

Entertainment

Studio audiences for several daytime television news and talk shows will be suspended over concern for the growing number of coronavirus cases in New York.

“LIVE with Kelly and Ryan,” “The Tameron Hall Show” and “The View,” all nationally broadcast ABC shows based in New York, will no longer have studio audiences in attendance, Walt Disney Television announced Wednesday.

“Given the current developing situation in New York City, we have made the decision to suspend live audiences from attending our news broadcasts and talk shows,” a WDT spokesperson told CNN.

“The Wendy Williams Show” announced a similar change on Tuesday.

“Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice,” a spokesperson for the show told CNN. “We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right.”

There were more than 190 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York as of Wednesday morning, according to state officials.