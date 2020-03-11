Times Up and others react to Harvey Weinstein sentence

Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday and some of the women who had been most outspoken about how they believed justice would be best served reacted to the news.

In February the disgraced film producer was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman.

The sentences will run consecutively, and both come with 5 years of supervision after release.

Time’s Up

The organization which arose out of the scandal that followed the allegations against Weinstein released a statement from Tina Tchen, president and chief executive officer of the Time’s Up Foundation. The statement reads as follows:

“First and foremost, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we remain in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment, and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. The trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace.

“We also hope that these women take pride in knowing the impact they have had on our culture at large. Whether by inspiring more survivors to come forward and seek help, changing how the justice system responds to sexual violence, or leading corporate boards to hold more CEOs accountable for toxic workplace culture, the social change catalyzed by these survivors has been nothing short of transformational.

“TIME’S UP is committed to keep fighting until everybody is safe at work and in the pursuit of their careers, no exceptions.

The Silence Breakers

The group, which has spoken out against sexual harassment and assault and includes several Weinstein accusers like Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, released the following statement after his sentencing:

“Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail — but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.

“The Silence Breaker community was founded on solidarity, support, and compassion. The New York trial has ended, but the Silence Breakers will persist in our crusade for cultural change, justice and to have our voices heard.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.