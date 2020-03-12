Gloria Gaynor fights coronavirus by taking her hit song ‘I Will Survive’ to the sink

Entertainment

Since it was released in 1978, “I Will Survive” has been the ultimate breakup anthem, empowering both men and women that despite heartbreak, they will survive. But in the chaos surrounding coronavirus, the song has taken on a different (yet perfectly fitting) purpose with the queen of disco, Gloria Gaynor herself, taking the lead.

With the classic chorus of her hit song, Gaynor took to TikTok to inspire others to properly wash their hands — with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — to combat the disease.

Just as the CDC guidelines recommend, Gaynor wets her hands, pumps out some soap and starts rubbing, making sure she doesn’t miss any of the nooks and crannies between her fingers.

“It only takes :20 seconds to ‘SURVIVE!'” she captioned her video, which has racked up more than 14,000 views.

Marking her video with the hashtag #iwillsurvivechallenge, the video has prompted others to also wash their hands while grooving to the song.

But if disco isn’t your thing, here’s a list of songs from each decade that will help you kill those germs while jamming out.