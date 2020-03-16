Justin Timberlake, Vanessa Hudgens and other celebs giving back during coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

Several stars are stepping up to lend a helping hand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to offering words of advice and support, some celebrities are opening their wallets to help those struggling with the effects of the outbreak.

The following is a list of some of the famous folks giving back:

Justin Timberlake

The actor/singer posted a note in the stories portion of his verified Instagram account that he would be donating to to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

“This is a crazy time, but remember we’re all in it together,” Timberlake wrote. “Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need.”

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress threw her support behind the organization Feeding America in a post on her Instagram account.

“It’s a crazy time out there in the world,” the former Disney star wrote. “School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country.”

Donatella Versace

The fashion mogul and her daughter Allegra are giving back to her native Italy which has been hard hit.

“In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” a statement on her Instagram account reads. “”This is why Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.”

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to all the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones,” she added.

Bong Joon Ho and Suga

The “Parasite” drector and the BTS member have each donated more than $82,000 to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, Newsweek reports.

Their donations will reportedly be used to distribute face masks and hand sanitizers to those in need in South Korea.