‘Love Is Blind’ couple launches YouTube channel

Entertainment

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are riding that “Love Is Blind” popularity wave right into their very own YouTube channel.

The lovebirds who became famous after falling in love without seeing each other in person first, ended up happily married on the finale of Netflix’s experimental dating show. They’ve now been hitched for more than a year and a half.

In a teaser for their new series, “Hangin’ With The Hamiltons,” the two promise to talk about everything in their lives. The two tick off topics like family, friends, dinner, dogs, cocktails, married life and being in an interracial relationship.

The show’s description reads: “Did you feel a connection to Lauren and Cameron’s love story? Wish you could see more of them? Do you find yourself re-watching their story, while wondering, ‘I wonder what they’re up to now?’ Well, wonder no longer, because you have been granted an all-access pass to ‘Hangin’ with the Hamiltons.'”

The clip currently has over one million views and the channel already has nearly 300,000 subscribers.