Taylor Swift urges people to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

Taylor Swift is asking people to please practice social distancing.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to ask her 128 million followers to stay home after seeing “lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening.”

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now,” Swift wrote on her Instagram story. “I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

Swift isn’t the only artist asking people to self-isolate.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to ask 72 million followers to stay home.