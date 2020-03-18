Country star Brad Paisley says free grocery store will deliver food to Nashville seniors during coronavirus crisis

Entertainment

The free grocery store that Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, helped found will deliver groceries to some Nashville seniors, so they don’t have to go shopping during the coronavirus crisis.

“They don’t need to be out,” the country star said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday night.

Paisley said that volunteers from would deliver a week’s worth of groceries to seniors.

At least 112 people have died in the United States since the first case of the virus was reported in January — most have been over 60 years old.

The Paisleys partnered with Belmont University to open The Store in Nashville, which looks like a chic, upscale market, but provides free food to people in need. It was built next to the University’s ministry center in an area convenient to public transportation. Paisley attended the university.

They broke ground on The Store last April and Paisley said at the time that even the mechanical horse outside would be free.

Williams-Paisley said at the groundbreaking that 1 in 7 people in Nashville and 1 in 5 children face food insecurity.

It opened on March 14 and is already helping families that were affected by the tornado that ripped through Nashville and the surrounding area earlier this month.

Paisley said that other customers can come to The Store during its regular hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and will only need their ID and either proof of income, proof of residence, or statement of unemployment to shop.