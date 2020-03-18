Tom Hanks offers some good news

Entertainment

Tom Hanks is making us feel better as only he can.

The actor posted an update on his official Instagram account Tuesday evening.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are currently in Australia where they have been recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” Hanks wrote in the caption of a photo showing his antique Corona typewriter. “No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

On Monday it was announced that the couple had been released from a Queensland hospital and gone into self-quarantine.

Tuesday Hanks joked about the downside of their togetherness.

“Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points,” he wrote. “But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”

Wilson meanwhile posted a video (the cover photo of which is upside down, but not the rest) of her and two musicians performing the song “Broken Man.”

“Written with Gary Burr,” she wrote in the caption. “People aren’t perfect. Gotta love them flaws and all.”

Wilson had scheduled concert dates in Sydney and South Brisbane and was in Australia touring in support of her new album “Halfway to Home.”

Her husband, meanwhile, was there working on an as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros. He is playing the singer’s manager Colonel Tom Parker and Baz Luhrmann is directing.

As for that Corona typewriter, Hanks wrote “I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love.”

“We are all in this together,” he wrote. “Flatten the curve. Hanx.”