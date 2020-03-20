Jimmy Fallon gets hilariously interrupted by his daughter while interviewing Jennifer Garner

Entertainment

Even Jimmy Fallon is having to juggle working from home while raising his kids.

“The Tonight Show” host interviewed Jennifer Garner as part of his daily 10-minute “At Home Edition” segment.

But while he was gearing up to duet with Garner on her trusty saxophone, Fallon’s daughter walked in to ask him a question.

“You’ve got to give me five minutes, bud,” Fallon said.

Garner then joked that when she went into the other room to do the segment, her three kids wanted to join.

“They all wanted to come in and I was just like, ‘Um, don’t you have online school? Bye!'” she said jokingly.

Fallon and Garner are just two of the celebrities who are giving a glimpse into working from home.

Earlier this week, “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes praised teachers after trying to tackle homeschooling her kids.

“Been homeschooling a 6-year old and 8-year old for one hour and 11 minutes. Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week,” she wrote Monday.

Fallon’s segments highlight a different charity each night. In an email to CNN, the show says that Fallon’s segments have helped raise more than $31,000 for Feeding America, and $52,000 for Broadway Cares’ COVID 19 Emergency Assistance Fund. Garner’s charity of choice was the #SaveWithStories initiative for Save The Children in partnership with No Kid Hungry.