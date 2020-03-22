World-renowned opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has coronavirus

Entertainment

Opera star Plácido Domingo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the artist confirmed on his Facebook page Sunday.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19,” he wrote. “My Family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

Domingo said that he is currently in good health but decided to get tested after experiencing “fever and cough symptoms.”

He encouraged his fans to wash their hands and follow the guidelines and regulations that local governments have put in place.

“Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” Domingo wrote.

The 79-year-old Spanish tenor resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera last year, after being accused of sexual harassment.

While Domingo denied all allegations, the Los Angeles Opera’s independent investigation into 10 allegations of sexual harassment by Domingo were found to be credible earlier this month.

Domingo joins a growing list of celebrities that have tested positive for coronavirus, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant and Daniel Dae Kim.