BTS want to teach their fans Korean with new short videos

BTS — entertainers, teen heartthrobs and, now, language coaches.

The K-pop superstars — V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jeon Jung-kook, Suga — are launching a series of Korean language teaching videos, in a bid to establish a stronger connection with their global fans.

According to BTS’ management agency, Big Hit Entertainment, “Learn Korean With BTS” will use reassembled footage from the band’s videos, including “Run BTS,” “Bangtan Bomb” and “BTS Episode” to make the learning experience more immersive and fun.

The educational content will be rolled out on Weverse, the fan-community app created by Big Hit Entertainment, on 24 March and registered fans will be able to access the short videos free of charge.

The videos will be about three minutes long and will introduce simple Korean grammar and expressions.

Big Hit Entertainment said K-pop’s recent popularity had promoted a “demand for learning Korean.”

“We are planning Korean language educational contents to improve our accessibility,” the agency explained. “We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathize with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents.”

The first three episodes of “Learn Korean With BTS” will be released on Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time in Seoul (1 a.m. Eastern time). After that, one episode will be released every Monday at 9 p.m. Seoul time.