‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season ending early after coronavirus concerns suspended production

Entertainment

The doctors on “Grey’s Anatomy” are scrubbing out early.

The current season of the long-running medical drama will wrap up a few episodes ahead of schedule after the show’s filming was interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16 is now set to wrap up on Thursday, April 9 with an episode titled “Put on a Happy Face,” according to a statement from ABC Entertainment.

The episode will be the 21st of the current season, which was supposed to be comprised of 25 episodes.

The studio said they are not planning to resume production to complete filming on the additional episodes.

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was forced to make a similar call earlier this week, ending its season ahead of schedule.

In that case, however, the network said the planned finale would air later this year.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has already been renewed for a new season by ABC, but it’s unclear, creatively speaking, whether plans that had been in place

for the final few episodes will simply be rolled over to the new season or require adjustments.

ABC said “Station 19” and “How to Get Away with Murder” were unaffected by current events.

Their finales will air on May 14 as scheduled.