Everything you need to know about tonight’s iHeart ‘Living Room Concert for America’

Entertainment

For all of you who have missed the live performances of your favorite artists because coronavirus has forced concerts to be canceled, don’t worry, because tonight, Elton John is bringing a star-studded concert right to your living room.

“The iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” presented by Fox, is set to air tonight at 9 p.m. ET. So yes, get your vocal chords ready, but also have your credit cards ready because this hourlong special is meant to raise funds for the health care workers and first responders working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what else you need to know:

Who’s performing?

The concert will be hosted by Elton John and is expected to include performances by Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Sam Smith and more, according to iHeart Radio.

All the artists will appear from their homes and be “filmed with their personal cell phones, camera and audio equipment,” according to a news release from Fox.

Where can you watch it?

The concert is scheduled to air tonight at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox across all of its linear and digital platforms. You can also listen to the concert on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app or watch it on TV streaming services such as Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

Where will the funds go?

The donations raised through the benefit concert will go to Feeding America, a non-profit organization that feeds more than 46 million people through its network of more than 200 food banks, and First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to the families of first responders who are struggling financially during the coronavirus outbreak.