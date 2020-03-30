While we’ve all been in isolation, Mariah Carey had a big birthday

Entertainment

Pop legend Mariah Carey declared herself “eternally 12” as she shared a series of pictures of herself celebrating her birthday while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than throw a lavish bash, the singer rang in her big day on Friday with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

In the first of the three pictures she posted to her 9 million Instagram followers, she can be seen blowing out 12 candles on a chocolate cake, flanked by her twins, who donned party hats for the occasion.

Although her birthday was a low-key affair, Carey made sure to dress up, sporting an embellished black gown.

“Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12,” the Long Island native captioned the post.

While Carey’s exact age is a matter of some debate, the star responded to a tweet from Barbra Streisand congratulating her on her “big” birthday, and retweeted an article celebrating her half century.

Carey also received birthday messages from her celebrity friends including actresses Reese Witherspoon and Millie Bobby Brown and singers Britney Spears and Jennifer Hudson.

“Happy Birthday @MariahCarey !!!!! You are one of the main reasons I started singing ….” Britney Spears wrote alongside a sweet picture of the pair.

“Your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years…. it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as i work out inthe gym!!!! Have a wonderful birthday God Bless.”

In a 2014 interview with Out magazine, Carey revealed her stance on getting older, saying she doesn’t count the years and despises the word “birthday.”

“I don’t count years, but I definitely rebuke them — I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling,” the diva told the publication at the time.