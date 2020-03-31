Eminem is proud of his daughter Hailie

Entertainment

She’s all grown up now, but Hailie Jade Mathers is still her daddy’s girl.

Rapper Eminem gave an update on the 24-year-old during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.”

Eminem shared that his daughter graduated with a 3.9 GPA from Michigan State University and is doing well.

“She’s doing good,” he said. “She’s made me proud for sure.”

The younger Mathers and her mother, Eminem’s ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, are well known to Eminem’s fans because of his song lyrics.

These days Hailie Jade Mathers is a social media influencer with more than 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Her father, 47, said “it’s definitely crazy” that he has a daughter her age.

Eminem adopted his daughter’s two half-sisters and said he helped raise a niece who is also now an adult.

“When I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of … is being able to raise kids,” Eminem said.