Hawaii will fine self-quarantine violators $5,000 or send them to prison

If you were thinking of riding out the pandemic in sunny Hawaii, think again: Anyone traveling between the state’s islands must quarantine themselves for two weeks.

And breaking that quarantine order to gulp some fresh air could earn you a hefty fine — or a prison sentence.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation on Monday that requires residents and visitors who travel between islands to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Anyone who violates the mandatory quarantine could face up to $5,000 in fines or a year in prison, if convicted.

In this case, quarantined people cannot leave their hotel rooms or receive visitors. People traveling for health care aren’t required to quarantine themselves, though they must follow the social distancing measures laid out in a previous supplementary proclamation.

“The dangers of Covid-19 require the serious attention, effort, and sacrifice of all people in the State to avert unmanageable strains on our healthcare system and other catastrophic impacts on the State,” the recent proclamation read.

Violating social distancing is an arrestable offense

For weeks, public health officials have pleaded with the American public to stay home to prevent new coronavirus cases.

Several states are taking that seriously, and now, violating social distancing orders is an arrestable offense.

In Florida, a megachurch pastor was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and a violation of health emergency rules for holding services for hundreds of churchgoers. A Louisiana pastor who held services and said the virus was a political ploy was hit with similar charges.

Police have broken up weddings and house parties in New Jersey and charged hosts with disorderly conduct. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said residents who violate the stay-at-home order could face a misdemeanor charge or be jailed for up to a year.