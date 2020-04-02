Ali Wentworth shares coronavirus diagnosis and says she’s ‘never been sicker’

Entertainment

Ali Wentworth has tested positive for coronavirus after falling ill with tightness in her chest and a high fever. “

The actress and wife of “Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, took to Instagram with the news on Wednesday, writing: “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome”

Wentworth is home with Stephanopoulos and their two daughters, but is self-isolating in a separate room.

She called into “GMA” Thursday to say “First of all, thank you for all your well-wishes” and joked, “You know I’m feverish if I’m allowing myself to go on national television with no makeup on.”

She explained how she started to feel ill while out walking her dog.

“What started was I had a real tightness in my chest. I was walking my dog Cooper, and I just felt very, very winded and I assumed, of course, it was because I never work out and I’m out of shape, but it was it was too heavy for that,” she said via video form bed.

Wentworth said she wasn’t feeling great, then she got a fever.

“And it wasn’t until the fever started that I realized this can’t be a common summer cold,” she said. “I went and got tested … which was three days ago, and now I’ve had high fevers, sort of 101, 103.”

Suffering also from achy joints and flu-like symptoms, she advised that the “things that help are Tylenol, chicken soup. I took some hot baths when I had chills and I have two dogs that sleep on my bed with me.”

She also warned people to stay home.

Stephanopoulos is the only one who is going in the room to help Wentworth, he said on “GMA.”

“I have to get a little bit close sometimes to take her temperature and do the oxygen test and I bring her food,” he said. “I’m definitely being careful in wiping down and wearing gloves. I have not been wearing a mask.”