Katy Perry shows off baby bump in new photos

Entertainment

Katy Perry used the space launch delay to talk about another bump.

The singer and “American Idol” judge posted on her verified Instagram account Wednesday a group of photos showing her cradling her baby bump.

The caption was about the historic SpaceX launch being postponed because of weather.

“Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years…,” Perry wrote. “Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discovery and @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel.”

Perry was scheduled to participate in the Discovery and Science Channel special, “Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space.”

Paparazzi also caught photos of Perry and her love, Orlando Bloom, hitting a Santa Barbara beach for Memorial Day.

The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and this past March announced the pregnancy via Perry’s music video for her single “Never Worn White.”