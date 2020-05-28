Ruby Rose talks leaving ‘Batwoman’

Entertainment

Ruby Rose is speaking out to thank everyone who participated in the series she left.

The actress recently decided not to return to her starring role in the CW series “Batwoman” after its first season.

On Wednesday, Rose shared a compilation video of some of her scenes from the show on Instagram. The soundtrack to the video was the Reece song, “Last Time.”

“Thank you everyone for coming on this journey,” Rose captioned the video.

“If I mentioned everyone it would be 1000 tags.. but Thank you to the cast, crew, producers and studio,” she wrote. “It wasn’t an easy decision but those who know, know..”

“I didn’t want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community,” she added.

“I have stayed silent because that’s my choice for now but know I adore you all,” Rose wrote. “I’m sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape.”

She ended her post with a shout out to the person who originally edited and posted the compilation video, a superfan who goes by @mysmarvel on Instagram.

CW and Warner Bros. will have to recast the role if it returns for a second season. (Warner Bros. and CNN share the same parent company.)

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best,” the three companies behind the series said in a joint statement when Rose announced her departure, adding they were “firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future.”

Like much of Hollywood, the series is currently on hiatus due to the pandemic.