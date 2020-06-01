John Legend says his friendship with Kanye West has evolved

Entertainment

John Legend and Kanye West are in “different places,” according to the singer.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Legend said the two friends and past collaborators are just living their own lives and that the evolution of their relationship is not tied to West’s vocal support for President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think we’re less friends because of the Trump thing,” Legend said. “I just think we’re doing our own thing. He’s up in Wyoming. I’m here in L.A. We’ve both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it’s just part of the natural cycle of life.”

In 2016, West tweeted a screenshot of a text he received from Legend, a Hilary Clinton supporter during the campaign.

“Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump,” Legend wrote at the time. “You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump’s policies cause, especially to people of color. Don’t let this be part of your legacy. You’re the greatest artist of our generation.”

West replied: “I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Following the social media disagreement, the two were cordial.

Legend, who along with wife Chrissy Teigen, was a guest at the rapper’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014, insisted that politics was “never a part” of their conversations.

“Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music,” he said. “He’s also in a different place musically. He’s doing gospel music. That’s what he’s focused on right now, designing his clothes, so we’re in different places.”