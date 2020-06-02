‘Law & Order’ spinoff fires writer after he appeared to make threatening social media post

Entertainment

“Law & Order” boss Dick Wolf has fired TV writer Craig Gore from an upcoming spinoff series after Gore allegedly made threatening comments on Facebook amid widespread protests in Los Angeles.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf said in a statement, just hours after Gore’s post began making rounds on social media. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

In a Facebook post screencapped and circulated on social media, Gore, formerly a writer on CBS’s “S.W.A.T.,” appeared to share a photo of himself, holding what looked like a large gun.

In a comment on his own post, Gore wrote, “Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I wont light motherf—-ers up who are trying to f— w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again…”

Gore is based in Los Angeles, where both peaceful demonstrations and some heated protests and looting have taken place in recent days across the city, including on and around Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Gore for comment.

The Facebook page associated with Gore, whose other credits include “Chicago P.D.” and CW’s “Cult,” no longer appears visible when searched on the site.

Chris Meloni is set to return to the “Law & Order” universe in the upcoming spinoff, with Wolf alum Matt Olmstead as showrunner.

Gore left a position as an executive producer for “S.W.A.T” to take the job on the Meloni-led series.

In response to the firing, Ice-T, who starred with Meloni on “Law & Order: SVU,” applauded the move.

“The Big Boss is cleaning house… RESPECT,” he wrote on Twitter.