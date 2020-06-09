Keanu Reeves on why he’s returning for ‘Matrix 4’

Entertainment

Keanu Reeves is already offering a sterling review of the planned new “Matrix.”

The actor is set to return as Neo in “Matrix 4,” which follows 2003’s “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions.”

Reeves decided to continue with the franchise because “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Empire reports.

“That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing,” Reeves said. “It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the original 1999 film, which is now considered iconic in the sci-fi genre.

Reeves and fellow star Carrie-Anne Moss talked about the sequel to Empire for its Heroes Issue set to go on sale June 11.

Moss, who portrays the character Trinity in the franchise, said she was as surprised as viewers that another sequel was happening.

“I never thought that it would happen,” she said. “It was never on my radar at all.”

The star said she couldn’t resist the opportunity.

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift,'” Moss said. “It was just very exciting.”

The film is set to be released in May.