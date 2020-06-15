Amy Grant shares pictures of her heart surgery scar and talks about her ‘miraculous’ recovery

Entertainment

Gospel singer-songwriter Amy Grant has shared photos of her battle scar following her “miraculous” recovery from unexpected open heart surgery.

The “Saved By Love” hitmaker successfully underwent the procedure on June 3 to correct a partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a congenital heart condition.

Grant took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans an update on her surgery and recovery.

The 59-year-old Grammy winner likened the experience to a “non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” adding that the support and prayer she received from friends, fans, and family was “just pushing me through.”

“My recovery has honestly felt miraculous,” she said. “I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything.” She wrote alongside a series of photos showing the long scar in the middle of her chest.

Grant had started her post by addressing the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and global protests prompted by the death of George Floyd, saying it was a “crazy, broken, yet beautiful time.”

“I know there is so much going on in the world right now. This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time. And in the midst of all of that — in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other.”

She signed off by urging her followers to “keep those prayers going for our country and lets turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other.”