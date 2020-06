Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks’ funeral

Entertainment

Tyler Perry has offered to pay for all funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks, family attorney Chris Stewart announced on Monday.

Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer on Friday after officers responded to a call about a man sleeping in a car at a drive-thru in a Wendy’s restaurant

Authorities said Brooks failed a sobriety test.

Footage of the incident released by police showed that a struggle ensued between Brooks and two officers after an officer attempted to arrest Brooks.

Brooks took an officer’s Taser during the struggle and can be seen running away as he also pointed the Taser at the officers.

Brooks was shot in the back and pronounced dead later at the hospital, according to authorities.

His death sparked protests in Atlanta over the weekend.

Perry is well known for generous offers in the time of tragedy.

Last year, the media mogul paid expenses for the family of Tynesha Evans after her boyfriend, Othniel Inniss, shot and killed her at a bank in Alpharetta, Georgia, an area just north of Atlanta.

In 2016 he reportedly offered to pay for the funeral for 15-month-old twin girls Ariel Roxanne North and Alaynah Maryanne North who died after being left in a hot car in Carrollton, Georgia.